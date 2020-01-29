Home

David James Barnes Sr.


1995 - 2020
David James Barnes Sr. Obituary
Oakdale - David James Barnes Sr., of Liberty Road passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at home.

David was born Aug. 18, 1995, in New London the son of Donald Barnes Sr. and Lisa (Chappell) Barnes.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen. A celebration of David's Life immediately following the visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Montville Polish Club, 85 Maple Ave., Montville.

The Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 29, 2020
