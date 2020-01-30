Home

Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Montville Polish Club
85 Maple Ave.
Montville, CT
David James Barnes


1995 - 2020
David James Barnes Obituary
Oakdale - January 26, 2020, our beloved David left this world and it got a little less cool. David passed away in the peace of his home with his family and cherished pets. He was a bad-ass skateboarder and the kindest soul to touch our lives.

He was born special to his adoring parents, Donald and Lisa Barnes, his best friend and brother Donald Barnes Jr., his sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Daniel Czikowsky. David's proudest role was being an uncle to his nephews Todd Robbins, Owen Robbins, and Zander Czikowsky, who were the motivation for positivity in his life. He was predeceased by his grandfather Ronald Barnes Sr., closest four-legged friend Flash and many others that were there greeting him. He is survived by a never-ending list of loving family and friends.

David was a loyal employee of F & F Distributors. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 493.

We are celebrating David's life with calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Church & Allen located at 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Montville and concluding from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Polish Club, 85 Maple Ave., Montville, where he was a member and employee.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020
