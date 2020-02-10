|
Lisbon - David Joseph Paradis, 64, of Lisbon, formerly of Chelsea, Mass., passed away suddenly Feb. 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph T. Paradis and Claire M. Paradis.
David had a longtime career in truck driving. In his spare time, he loved to fish, ride his motorcycle and spend time with family and friends. He was the beloved father of Megan Paradis, Caitlin Paradis, David Paradis Jr. and Haley Kelly; beloved Papa of Gianna, Marissa, Andrew, Ryleigh and Lilliana. He is also survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Published in The Day on Feb. 10, 2020