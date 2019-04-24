Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
David L. Banks Sr. Obituary
Santa Rosa, Calif. - David L. Banks Sr., age 79, of Santa Rosa, Calif., passed away peacefully April 16, 2019.

David was born to Raymond and Nellie Banks and raised in Niantic. He graduated New London High School in 1957, and the University of Hartford in 1966. He leaves behind his wife Barbara (Bruhns) Banks of 58 years. They resided in Plainville, for 42 years.

He is also survived by his sons, David L. Banks, Jr and his wife Janine of Grand Isle, Vt., Michael Banks of Plainville, and Stephen Banks, MD of Napa, Calif.; and granddaughters, Sarah and Anna Banks of Santa Rosa, Calif.

He also leaves, Robert Banks and wife Elizabeth Pamela; Rev. Carol Banks Lewis; and Raymond Banks and wife Carol; along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Per his request there will be no service.

Memories and condolences can be left for the family on the danielschapeloftheroses.com website.
Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019
