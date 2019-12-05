|
East Lyme - David L. Larson passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
The son of the late Norman F. Larson and Ruth Darlene Larson, Dave was born in Moline, Ill. June 16,1942. He loved growing up on a farm with his brothers and had many stories to tell about their adventures.
His family moved to Greeley, Colo. where he attended College High School. He participated in wrestling, baseball and football. He was active in DeMolay and was an Eagle Scout.
Dave went to college at the University of Northern Colorado and received his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. He then attended St. Louis University where he got a Doctor of Philosophy in Biochemistry. He also received a post-doctoral degree at Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation in La Jolla, Calif., studying Viral Immunology.
Dave's career at Pfizer began in 1971 at the Maywood, New Jersey campus, where they explored the role of viruses in cancer. He came to Groton in 1975 and joined the department of Central Research. One of his interesting projects was working with NASA to study the effect of weightlessness on arthritic rats after they traveled on the Challenger. He ended his Pfizer career working on Research and Development Information Technology. He received a Central Research Achievement Award. He retired from Pfizer in 2002.
Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra (Harper) Larson; his son Matthew David Larson and his wife Helen of Englewood, Colo.; his brothers, Robert Larson and his wife Jan of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and Gary Larson and his wife Teri of Devon, England; and his aunt Jean Larson of Bloomington, Ill.
Dave had many interests and lived his life with energy and enthusiasm. He participated in Tai Chi and got a Black Belt in Karate. He developed skill in woodworking and made beautiful wooden bowls and pens. Dave loved hiking and had gone to the summit of Longs Peak in Colorado nine times as well as Mount Whitney in California.
Dave was very grateful for his friends who continued to visit and cheer him up as his health declined.
A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to the Smilow Cancer Center, Visiting Nurses Association of Southeastern Connecticut, or the East Lyme Ambulance Fund. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019