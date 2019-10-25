|
|
Uncasville - David L. "Flick" Wilson, of Uncasville, passed from this life, into eternal life Aug. 19, 2019, with his family by his side. Dave was born at home on Haley Street in Mystic May 25, 1939, to Everett "Tug" Wilson and Helen Maine Wilson. Dave grew up in Mystic and graduated from Stonington High School in 1957. Following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he was a mail carrier at the Mystic Post Office until he left in 1968 to accept a position as a computer operator with Aetna Life and Casualty in Hartford. He enjoyed a 25-year career with Aetna, retiring in 1993 as a systems analyst.
Not one to be idle, a second career followed at Stencil Ease in Old Saybrook, where Dave was a laser cutter, retiring in 2016.
Dave was a sports enthusiast all his life, with the game of golf being his first love. He started playing golf as a youngster with his dad and older brother Mickey; and continued playing through much of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and four nephews. He is survived and greatly missed by his wife Norine Brancato Marquette; two daughters, Tiffany Wilson Claire of Norwich, Chantel Wilson (Philip) Chase of Hudson, Ma.; his godchild and stepdaughter with whom he made his home, Samantha Marquette (Gregory) St. John; and three grandsons, Sebastian Wilson Brown, Benjamin and Joshua Wilson Chase; four nieces; two nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London handled the cremation and assisted the family with the arrangements. Services will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Mystic Funeral Home, 51 Williams Ave, Route 1, Mystic. Immediately following, burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery on River Road in Mystic. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019