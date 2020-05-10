Old Lyme - David "Dave" Lawrence Allyn, 66, of Old Lyme, beloved husband of 40 years to Donna (Diangi) Allyn, passed away May 4, 2020 after a courageous nine-year battle with cancer. He was born May 3, 1954, in New London and was raised in Mystic, graduating from Stonington High School in 1972.
Dave had a love for music that began early on. He started playing accordion at the age of nine, and by 14, he was playing both solo and in bands throughout New England. His musical career continued through high school, under the guidance of famed accordionist Tulio Gasperini. He taught accordion lessons and competed frequently, placing 1st in a 1971 state competition and was offered a scholarship to The Juilliard School, but ultimately pursued a different career path. He continued to play professionally until 1975.
He completed an outside machinist apprenticeship at General Dynamics Electric Boat and worked there from 1972 to 1979, specializing in optical alignment on nuclear submarines until he relocated to Thibodaux, La., where he spent five years as a field mechanic on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Above any of his other passions, he was always drawn to the sea. He was from a family of mariners, raised on the water. In 1983, he moved back to Mystic in pursuit of a lifelong dream to fish commercially like many generations of his family had done before him. Starting on the F/V Lauren Jo with his father and brother, he continued with his passion for the next 25 years. During this time, he built his flagship, the F/V Yankee Pride, and purchased the F/V Challynger. Throughout his time as a fisherman, he owned and operated six commercial vessels, until he sold the business and retired in 2005. He spent the next several years traveling the world with his wife.
In 2013, he moved to Stuart, Fla. with Donna where they lived until 2019, ultimately settling in Old Lyme to be near his children and grandchildren. Dave was an innovative thinker, great teacher, incredible father, husband and friend and will be missed immensely by all who loved him.
In addition to his wife Donna, he leaves his daughter Lauren Jo Machnik, her husband Peter and their son Ben David of Old Lyme; his son D. Irv Allyn, his wife Rosa and their children Luke Joseph, Olivia Rose and Eva Mae of East Lyme. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Ida Allyn; and his brother James Allyn.
All services will be private at this time. The family will be hosting public services for David at times to be announced, and published in a future edition of The Day after the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church in Pawcatuck, or to Massachusetts General Hospital (www.massgeneral.org).
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.