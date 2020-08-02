Old Lyme - David Lawrence Allyn, 66, of Old Lyme, beloved husband of 40 years to Donna (Diangi) Allyn, passed away May 4, 2020, after a courageous 9-year battle with cancer. He was born May 3, 1954, in New London and was raised in Mystic, graduating from Stonington High School in 1972.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home. Following the service, David's interment will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home, and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church in Pawcatuck or to the Massachusetts General Hospital (www.massgeneral.org
).