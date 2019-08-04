|
Boston, Mass. - David Lee Petri of Boston, Mass. passed away peacefully May 26, 2019. David was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Winchester, Mass. to parents Edith May Riddle and Augustine Gabriel Pistorino. The family name was legally changed to Petri in 1944.
He graduated in the class of 1955 from Bridgton Academy, a place that remained an active part of his life. He served as a Trustee from 1981 to 1998, as well as becoming an honored Trustee Emeritus.
David was long viewed by his contemporaries in the warehousing industry as both an innovator and a leader in the field of logistics and distribution for which he created national organizations, computerized systems, and subsidiary companies that enhanced the industry. During his role as owner and CEO of Distribution Services of America, a nationally recognized leader in the fields of warehousing, transportation, freight logistics and software, David was responsible for the operation of Foxboro Terminals at 208 North St. in Foxboro, Mass. Under his leadership his companies were credited with numerous distinctions, including being responsible for the first public warehousing in New England to consolidate less truckload (LTL) freight and the invention of the "Buyers Enhanced Shipping Technique" (BEST) program which has since been adapted throughout the grocery industry. Along with his involvement in many New England-based grocery associations, David became an original member of the Freight Forwarders Council of America and was Past President of several warehousing groups, including AWI, DCW and Massachusetts Warehouse Association Incorporated. David's activity in the New England Food Foundation led to his receiving the "Helping Hands" award for his involvement in raising funds to operate a vacation home for less fortunate children to visit during their summer school vacations.
The arts played an essential role in David's life. He was well read and an accomplished pianist. His love of music was evidenced by his avid support and generosity to the Metropolitan Opera (The Met). Even as an army veteran of the 10th Infantry Division, he was active in the band and chorus and sang his way all over southern and central Deutschland, Germany.
David married Janice Bucko Aug. 4, 2000. Together they enjoyed the opera, the big cities, traveling the world's highways and by-ways, hiking the White Mountains and biking along New England's many trails.
David was predeceased by his brother Hollis Riddle Petri. In addition to his loving wife, David is survived by his brother Charles Leo Petri; sister Nancy Ann Schartner; beloved daughter Jessica Tuxbury Petri; sons Marco August Petri, Norman Otmar Petri and David Leo Petri; and grandchildren Ian Robert Petri, Hannah Lee Petri, Nathaniel Walker Petri and Maxwell Leo Petri.
David shared many happy years with Janice and her family which included Janice's mother Eleanor Bucko, sister Joan Bucko; sons, Colin LaBrie and Shea Ferace and wife Gina; and granddaughters, Gianna and Nora Ferace. David will be deeply missed by all, but especially by his two "dear grands" Gianna and Nora.
Special thanks to his faithful companions Sabah Rached, Maxwell Satti, Carol Roberts and Erica Middleton as well as those at Hearthstone Assisted Living in Woburn, Mass. and Fairview Skilled Nursing in Groton.
All are welcome to a concert in honor of David entitled "Come, Listen" by the Arboretum at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Harkness Chapel on the Connecticut College Campus, 270 Mohegan Ave., in New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to New England Food Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 96078 Boston, Mass. 02196-078. ATTN: Megan Servello
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2019