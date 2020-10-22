Raymond, N.H - David Longhenry, 82, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H.
He was born May 22, 1938, to Dorothy and Elmer Longhenry in Gloversville, N.Y.
He was an electrical engineer who held three patents. After retiring as a computer design and application developer, he immersed himself in researching his family tree, brought distant relatives together, and taught computers to K-6 children. For many years he spent his holiday season bringing joy to children by playing Santa Claus in his community. He sponsored many members of AA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Samantha of Raymond, N.H.; son, Robert T. Longhenry of Deerfield, N.H.; daughter, Ruth Wright of Waterford; former wife Edith of South Carolina; stepdaughter, Chris (Leanne) Osborne of Louisville, Ky.; his sister Darla Christiano of Oxnard, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey D. Longhenry; brother John E. Longhenry; and grandson, Robert T. Longhenry Jr.
The family will have a private gravesite service Friday, Oct. 30. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help NH families suffering from Covid-19. Please visit http://www.graniteuw.org
to donate in David's name.