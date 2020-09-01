New London - David M. Collins, 71, of New London, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home with his beloved family. David bravely battled Multiple Myeloma for ten years, remaining strong while successfully participating in multiple clinical trials at the Dana Farber Cancer Center in Boston. Ever mindful and caring, he hoped to contribute to finding a cure that would one day save others' lives, if not his own.
He was born in New London Jan. 19, 1949, the son of Walter and Rita Flynn Collins. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Miller Collins. They recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary Aug. 8, and enjoyed a devoted partnership for 56 years.
David was a graduate of New London High School and attended Mitchell College, Boston University, and received his master's degree in Russian history from the University of Illinois. After teaching high school history in Massachusetts and New London, he turned to a career in the floor covering business, working as a business manager, salesman and estimator for B-T Tile, Crest Tile Distributors and Cluff Carpet One. An avid reader with a reverence for knowledge and education, David had many skills and interests. He spoke French and Russian, was a gifted orator and writer, loved Shakespeare and classical music, could provide an on-the-spot lesson on any number of philosophical or historical topics, and was a quintessential humanist. He had a vast set of practical skills that allowed him to completely remodel his modest New London house, transforming it into the family's perfect dream home. David had been enlisted in the Connecticut National Guard and was active in the community throughout his life. He coached his children's soccer, softball and baseball teams, led the New London High School Band Boosters, and most recently, served as a board member for the New London Housing Authority. He endeavored to make the world around him a safer and better place, leading the Southeast Connecticut chapter of the SANE-Freeze organization in the 1980s and 1990s, acting and speaking out against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. David marched for world peace with Kathryn and their children as soon as they could walk. They all hope to continue his pursuit of good deeds for the sake of humanity.
In addition to his wife Kathryn, he is survived by a son Daniel Collins; and a daughter Emily Collins and her husband Michael Filburn. David is also survived by his loving sister Maryellen and her husband Gilbert Bowman, one of his best friends. David was loved deeply by many family members and dear friends; and by his sweet cat, Stormy, a special companion. He will not be forgotten and will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know and love him.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to concerns of COVID-19. Condolences may be shared on David's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
and donations in his honor can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or Beacon Hospice.