|
|
|
Norwich - David M. Furtado, 57, a lifelong Norwich resident, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Born in Norwich Feb. 27, 1962, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jessica (Townson) Furtado. David grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy. He last worked in the environmental services department at Mohegan Sun Casino.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd., Uncasville. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019