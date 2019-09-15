|
Old Saybrook - David P. "Dave" Woodmansee, 58, of Old Saybrook passed away Sept. 12, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. Dave died surrounded by family. He spent the final weeks of his life enjoying the company of his family and visits from dozens of friends from his youth, his work and his community.
Dave was active in his community, volunteering as a Little League baseball coach and umpire in Montville and Old Saybrook for many years. He was a communicant of St. John's Catholic Church in Old Saybrook. Dave was a longtime member of the men's golf league of the Fenwick Golf Course in Old Saybrook. He also was a member of the Board of Trustees of St. Bernard High School, from which he graduated in 1978, and was a member of the 1977 team, which won the state championship in baseball. Dave went on to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a masters in business degree in management and marketing from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y., where he met his wife, Kristen (Gerthoffer) Woodmansee. Dave and Kristen married in Syracuse in 1990. They moved to Old Saybrook in 1994.
For more than 30 years, he worked for the and its advocacy affiliate, the Cancer Action Network. He was instrumental in changing the lives of countless thousands of cancer patients, their families and their medical teams. Among other things, Dave worked tirelessly to ban smoking in restaurants and public places, and to reduce the access youths have to cigarettes. Most recently, Dave served as the director of state and local campaigns, advocating for the adoption of laws across the United States aimed at reducing cancer, helping patients get access to better care, requiring insurers to cover more treatment options and educating the public, health care professionals and legislators on the importance of palliative care. In 2015, the ACS recognized Dave with its Alan Mills Award, the organization's highest honor for a member of its CAN advocacy staff.
Dave was born Nov. 23, 1960, in Norwich. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Woodmansee. In addition to his wife Kristen, Dave is survived by his father, Donald Sr.; his six younger brothers, Peter of Stuttgart, Germany, Paul of Bedford, N.H., Bart of Storrs-Mansfield, John of Lebanon, Donald Jr. of Del Mar, Calif. and Mark of San Diego, Calif.; as well as 20 nieces and nephews; in-laws, cousins; uncles; aunts; and far too many close friends to count.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019, at the Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook, Sept. 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's name to the .
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019