Watertown, Mass. - David Paul Guido, 95, of Watertown, Mass. passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 26, surrounded by family.
David was born May 30, 1924, in Indiana, Pa. the eldest of seven children to Salvatore and Katherine (Gyori) Guido.
In November of 1941 at the age of 17, David enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his initial training, he was selected as a drill instructor (one of the Marine Corps youngest at 17 years 8 months of age).
He volunteered for combat duty in the Pacific and participated in the assaults on Parry Island, Enjebi Island, in the Eniwetok Atoll, and Guam Island. Wounded multiple times, he was awarded three Purple Hearts and a bronze star for his valor in action.
In 1946, he married Ensign Arlene Seidel, the Navy nurse who cared for him during his recovery at Bethesda Naval Hospital. They were devoted to each other for 49 years of their marriage.
After the passing of Arlene in 1994, David renewed his relationship with his former sweetheart Mary Sparandio of Watertown, Mass. There were reunited after nearly 50 years and were married for the last 23 years of his life. Mary's care and devotion to him during his declining health was exceptional.
David loved history, was an expert marksman, and an avid reader. He was a proud member of the Charles Shutt Detachment Marine Corps league of Watertown.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was dedicated to his family and always put them first before his own needs.
He was a larger than life presence in the raising of his grandchildren. He was caring, loyal and generous to family and friends.
David was predeceased but his first wife Arlene; daughter Linda Sala; and brothers, John, Anthony, Francis; and sister Helen.
He is survived by sons, Paul of Westminster, Vt., son Mark Guido (Paula) of Waterford; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lyford, David T. Guido (Caroline), Stephanie Guido Henry (Jared), Jessica Bonin (Chris). He leaves behind great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jack Lyford, Anna, Katherine and Leila Guido.
A celebration of David's life will be held at the Charles Shutt Marine Corps hall on a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the: Watertown Fire Department, 99 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2020