Waterford - David Peikes, 56, of Waterford died June 10, 2020, at his home as a result of medical complications.

David graduated from Tufts University with a degree in electrical engineering, and was an engineering manager at General Dynamics Electric Boat prior to his retirement. He was an avid gun collector, loved sports cars and loved riding his Harley-Davidson. He also loved traveling to Aruba; and enjoyed NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Arlene and Arthur Winakor, of Salem: his siblings, Jonathan Peikes and his wife Rachel, of Flushing, N.Y., Rabbi Mark Peikes and his wife Chavi, of San Diego, Calif., Deborah Peikes, of Princeton, N.J., Dr. Heather Peikes and her husband Jason, of Montclair, N.J. and Dana Ruttner and her husband Jeff, of Passaic, N.J. He also leaves his stepbrothers, Kevin Winakor and his wife Jennifer, of Oakdale, Jeff Winakor and his wife Sheri, of Oakdale, Mike Winakor and his significant other Sandy Sullivan, of Salem and Lee Winakor and his wife Laura, of North Stonington. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family and numerous friends. Funeral services will be private. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.

Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
