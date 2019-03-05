Colchester -David Richardson, 65, passed away Sunday at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Albuquerque N.M., Feb. 21st, 1954. He obtained his Bachelors in Science from the University of New Haven. On June 10th, 1978, at St. Agnes Church in Niantic, he was united in marriage to Barbara Tashash.



David worked as the Vice President of Murphy & Beane in New London, until the time of his passing. When not at work, David enjoyed camping, fishing, grilling on a charcoal grille, building and woodworking, manicuring his lawn and gardens, playing cards with friends, corn hole tournaments, and driving his Corvette with other club members, and playing with his four-legged best friend, Gracie. Time with family was important, and camping was just one way he'd bring everyone together. New acquaintances of David's skipped over being a stranger, moving on to becoming a friend he'd do anything for, just that quickly. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



David is survived by his wife, Barbara; his mother, Carol Scaletti; daughters, Michelle (Mikey) Pierce, Katelyn Richardson; his brother, Tom; three grandchildren, Olivia and Tyler Pierce, and Mason Poitras; several brother and sister-in-laws; and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his step-father, Andy Scaletti.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6th at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7th at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Flowers will be gladly accepted.