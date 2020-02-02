|
|
Englewood, Fla. - David Ross Winans Jr., of Manasota Key, Englewood, Fla. passed away peacefully with his wife at his side Jan. 28, 2020. He was born in New York City in 1932. His early life was spent in Princeton, N.J., where he attended Miss Fine's School and Princeton Country Day. While summering in Watch Hill, R.I., he developed his lifelong passion for sailing. After attending St. Mark's School in Southborough, Mass. where he was an avid ice hockey player, he went on to enter Princeton University. His studies at Princeton were interrupted by a 4-year stint in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On returning to Princeton, he earned a bachelor of arts degree with honors in English. Soon after, he married Kathryn Wedemeyer and they had three children, one of whom, Wesley, predeceased him.
He was a publications manager at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 37 years, producing all manuals for nuclear and non-nuclear submarines. During this time, he lived in Salem with his second wife, Nancy, whom he married in 1976. They have enjoyed their blended family for 43 years. They retired to Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla. where they have resided for 25 years, enjoying summers in Salem with children and grandchildren. He was active in local politics in Salem and was a president of the Manasota Key Association. He loved sailing, golfing, ice skating and traveling. He wrote poetry and was compiling his memoirs. They spent months each summer in Brittany and France, and traveled extensively throughout Europe.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; four children: David III and wife Vicki of Westerly, R.I., Melissa and husband Brian of Fairfax Station, Va., Peter and wife Marina of Salem, Molly and husband Rand of Hartford; and five grandchildren: Steven, Lauren, Amandine, Jesse and Larkin.
A memorial service will be held at Watch Hill Chapel in Watch Hill, R.I. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a wildlife organization of your choice.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020