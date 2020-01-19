|
|
Uncasville - David S. Burdick, 88, of Uncasville, adored husband of Dolores (Patsky) Burdick and son of the late Beriah and Laura Burdick, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Following his birth May 12, 1931, in New London, he quickly began what would become a long track record of handsomeness by winning a local beautiful baby contest.
After his graduation from Norwich Free Academy, David proudly served his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge, he and Dolores raised their family along the beautiful banks of the Thames River, a paradise as far as he was concerned. David was employed by the United Nuclear Corporation (UNC), General Dynamics and Sikorsky Aircraft, respectively, throughout his career. While working and raising a family, he still found a way to go back to school to earn a bachelor of arts from Charter Oak College.
Known for his wicked sense of humor, David took interest in almost everything. He enjoyed golf, coaching his kids in sports, gardening, genealogy, archeology, world history, worshiping the sun, traveling the world and riding his tractor around the perimeter of his property, while keeping an eye out for any "interlopers." He was a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, but he took particular interest in the UConn women's basketball team, which he helped lead to 11 NCAA championships by coaching from the comfort of his TV room recliner beside his beautiful baby trophy. He also took great pleasure in collecting prepaid envelopes, so he could send junk mail back to its sender. David's greatest joy, however, was in caring for and spending time with his family. His children recall many special memories going on mystery rides where they could end up anywhere from Williamsport, Pa., to watching the Little League World Series, to museums, shopping for tools at Sears or even the dump! He was a Mason for over 60 years, belonging to the Moriah Lodge 15 Masonic Temple in Brooklyn, and a member of both the American Legion Post 112 and in Montville.
In addition to his loving wife of over 60 years, David will be forever missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Lee-Etta Burdick of Bonita Springs, Fla.; his daughter Audrey Zaccaro of Colchester; his son and future daughter-in-law, Mark Burdick and Joyce Brown of Lisbon; his sister Barbara June Chepyha of Uncasville; as well as many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by both of his parents; his daughter Patricia Cirillo; his brother Robert Burdick; his sister Winifred Hagen; and his son-in-law David Zaccaro.
In accordance with David's wishes, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the or .
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020