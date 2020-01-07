|
|
New London - David Saverio Hatfield of New London passed away peacefully Jan. 3, 2020, at the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven. David was born in New London Jan. 31, 1954, the son of Gloria Santaniello Hatfield and Lee Edward Hatfield. He married Debra LaLima June 13, 1981, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Norwich.
David Attended school in New London and graduated from New London High School, Class of 1972. During this time David worked at the Gondolier Restaurant and the New London Public Library and volunteered his time at the Seaside Facility and the Waterford Country School. He was an employee of General Dynamics/Electric Boat for 25 years. After leaving General Dynamics/Electric Boat, David worked for DSS-State of Connecticut as a Shift Supervisor for 26 years before retiring. He always put his heart into helping his clients to enjoy life to their fullest despite their disabilities.
David's other two passions were family and traveling. His love for family knew no boundaries, David was a loving Son, husband, father, grandfather and "bruddah." Dave also had a special place in his heart for animals and deeply loved his Papillion, Lucca. David loved traveling the world, especially Florida and Italy where he had bonds with many of his European family members.
He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his Wife, Debra Hatfield; his children, Brian Hatfield of New London and Kelly (Brady) Farland of Canterbury; granddaughter, Leyla Farland; mother, Gloria Hatfield of New London; brother Lee (Suzanne) Hatfield Jr. of Waterford; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Samuel (Verna) LaLima of Oak View, Calif., Sandra (Michael) Rich of Voluntown, Donna (Henry) Falcone of Gulf Breeze, Fla., Michael (Judy) LaLima of Griswold, and Dawn Piccione of Waterford.
He will also be sadly missed by many cousins, nephews and nieces.
David's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff of the Smilow Cancer Centers in Waterford and New Haven and the Doctors at Yale New Haven MICU for their care and attention to Dave during his illness. Their dedication and care provided much-needed comfort to David and his Family.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Guest are asked to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, in St. Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Charitable donations in his memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020