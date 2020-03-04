Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
David Adams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home
310 Thames Street
Groton, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Bishop Seabury Anglican Church
6 Hurlbutt Road
Gales Ferry, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott Adams


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Scott Adams Obituary
Groton - David Scott Adams, 53, of Groton died suddenly Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence. David was born Jan. 30, 1967, in Gadsden, Ala. to Billie M. and Sarah Y. Adams (Walters).

He was a 1988 graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School, Groton. David was employed for a number of years at Bradlees in Groton, and later retired from the Naval Submarine BaseCommissary Store. David was a past member of the Poquonnock Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, where he earned the nickname, "the Dude." He loved a good fire truck ride.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister Dana Parfitt (John); nephews, Tim Parfitt and James (Rose) Parfitt; niece Erin Gordon (Calvin); great-niece Onastasha Parfitt; and great-nephew Owin Parfitt. He is predeceased by his father; and sister Pamela E. Adams.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Bishop Seabury Anglican Church, 6 Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry. Burial will follow in Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -