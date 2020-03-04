|
Groton - David Scott Adams, 53, of Groton died suddenly Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence. David was born Jan. 30, 1967, in Gadsden, Ala. to Billie M. and Sarah Y. Adams (Walters).
He was a 1988 graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School, Groton. David was employed for a number of years at Bradlees in Groton, and later retired from the Naval Submarine BaseCommissary Store. David was a past member of the Poquonnock Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, where he earned the nickname, "the Dude." He loved a good fire truck ride.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister Dana Parfitt (John); nephews, Tim Parfitt and James (Rose) Parfitt; niece Erin Gordon (Calvin); great-niece Onastasha Parfitt; and great-nephew Owin Parfitt. He is predeceased by his father; and sister Pamela E. Adams.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Bishop Seabury Anglican Church, 6 Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry. Burial will follow in Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020