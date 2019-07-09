Westbrook - David W. Maynard III, of Westbrook, passed away one month before his 89th birthday, July 5th, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant fight with COPD.



He was predeceased by Marilyn, his beloved wife of 62 years. David was born in Old Lyme, the son of Frank Goss Maynard and Florine Gertrude Rand Maynard.



A Korean War veteran, he proudly served on the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Leyte (CV-32). David was a managing partner of Monoflo Septic Tank Company, Inc. with his wife and brother-in-law until his retirement in 2002. He also enjoyed playing the fife in the Westbrook Drum Corps and Color Guard for over 30 years. Tinkering with his vintage cars during his retirement years was his treasured passion. He was also an avid Red Sox fan.



David leaves his sons, David W. Maynard IV and his wife, Laura of Ivoryton, Thomas M. Maynard of Westbrook; his daughters, Theresa A. Howard of Westbrook and Pamela Jean Maynard and her partner, Nancy Slowick of Norwich. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Lorraine Lloyd of Kan. and Marilyn Wilkinson of Pa. He was predeceased by his brother, Gordon Maynard; and his sister, Joanne Krauss.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13th at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 53 South Main Street in Westbrook.



Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Westbrook Drum Corps, PO Box 269, Westbrook CT 06498 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 53 South Main Street, Westbrook CT 06498.



To share a memory of David or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright, & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook. Published in The Day on July 9, 2019