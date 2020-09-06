Groton - David "Dave" William Winkler Jr., former Mayor of the Town of Groton, passed away surrounded by his family Sept. 1, 2020. He was born June 29, 1925, in Groton to David and Edith May (O'Grady) Winkler. Dave was a dedicated, civic leader devoted to improving the well-being of all residents in the area and lived a full and wonderful life. His true passion was caring for his family. He was a kind and thoughtful person who truly made the world a better place.
Service to his family, his community and his country remained his guiding principles as a member of the Zoning Commission, chairman of the Copp Park board of overseers, the Inland Wetland Agency, where he served as chairman for six years, on the Town Council for nine years, where he served as the mayor of the town for four years, the Groton Economic Development Task Force and Groton's representative to the Regional Planning Agency. Dave also served on the Republican Town Committee, where he was recognized with the inaugural Lillian Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
David helped to create the Groton Education Foundation and Groton's Open Space Association and served as Groton's representative on the regional committee to develop the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Resource Recovery Authority. He also served as president of the Groton Parks Foundation and as a director of the Robert E. Fitch Alumni Foundation. Dave was a lifetime member of the Groton Elks Local 2163 and the Saint James/Sommerset Masonic Lodge 34. He served as dock master of the Shennecossett Yacht Club and on the board of directors and president of the Shennecossett Beach Company. He was a member of the Groton Congregational Church. After retiring in 1990, Dave became a member of the state AARP Legislative Committee, where he served as secretary and chairman, advocating for issues to protect seniors.
For over 47 years, David worked at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics, serving in various design and engineering management roles, including data management supervisor on the Trident Project. Dave designed and created the first parts numbering system utilized by Electric Boat, was extensively involved in the design of the USS Nautilus, the country's first nuclear submarine, and was recognized with the company's 1989 Community Service Award for his extensive contributions to the region. Dave was also the General Dynamics Corporation representative to the National Electronic Industry Association, a role he greatly enjoyed. As workshop chair, he planned Defense Department workshops that drew hundreds of attendees each year from around the country. At the same time, Dave formed and managed the Crown Electronics Company located in New London, which manufactured commodity packaging machines.
Dave was a graduate of the Groton Public Schools and attended the University of New Haven. He was active in sports from a young age and developed a passion for bowling. He was a recognized leader and topped the honor board bowling a 700 series, which was quite an accomplishment in his day. He served as a member of the Connecticut Bowling Association's National Tournament Team and was the 1972 State Doubles Champion. He was also an American Junior Bowling Congress certified instructor. Dave helped to create the New London Bowling Association, now known as the Southeastern Connecticut Bowling Association. For many years, Dave also played fast-pitch softball, built and raced stock cars, was an amateur boxer and an avid golfer and always enjoyed skiing with his family. Of all his accomplishments, Dave's greatest achievement and top priority was his family. He was married to the love of his life, former state representative Lenny (Whitham) for 54 years. They enjoyed travelling together throughout Europe and the United States, but their hearts always led them back to Hawaii.
Dave has two beloved daughters, Debra (Nolan) and Lisa Winkler and two wonderful sons-in-law, Robert Nolan and Mark Gerber, MD. He has five grandchildren: Lauren and Lindsey Nolan, Daniel Gerber and his wife Alanna, Ariana Gerber and her husband Malcolm Conley and Avery Gerber. This year, the family also welcomed Isabel, the first great-grandchild.
A private graveside service was held for family. At a future time, there will be a celebration of his life. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Fairview Nursing Home, who cared for Dave in the final months of his life. Donations may be made in his honor to Fairview Nursing Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
