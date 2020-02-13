|
|
Uncasville - David Winthrop Middleton, 67, of Uncasville died unexpectedly Monday Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1952, in New London to Robert Middleton and June Congdon Middleton, both preceded him in death. He received his associate's degree at Thames Rivers Community College. He worked as an electrician at Electric Boat until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing and video games. He also liked being a soccer coach in Montville and participating in revolutionary war reenactments.
He is survived by a daughter Jessica Middleton; and a granddaughter Gabrielle Middleton both of Uncasville.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street in New London. Due to cemetery closure on Monday, a Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2020