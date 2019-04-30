Home

Dawn Elizabeth Fricano


1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dawn Elizabeth Fricano Obituary
Groton - Dawn Elizabeth Fricano, 54 of Groton died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her residence. Dawn was born Sept. 22, 1964, in Massapequa, Long Island, N.Y. to Fred and Joan Royce Fricano.

Dawn is a graduate of Copiague High School in New York and worked as a childcare giver in day care.

Visitation 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. Interment will follow in Avery Stoddard Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2019
