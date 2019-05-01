Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Dawn Fricano
Dawn Elizabeth Fricano


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn Elizabeth Fricano Obituary
Groton - Dawn Elizabeth Fricano, 54 of Groton died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her residence.

Dawn was born Sept. 22, 1964, in Massapequa, Long Island to Fred and Joan Royce Fricano, who survive her. Dawn is a graduate of Copiague High School in N.Y. and worked as a child caregiver in Day Care.

Dawn loved to be with her family; when together, she would prepare wonderful meals, followed by delicious baked goods. She was a gifted chef and baker; her brownies, made from scratch at Christmas time, will be missed. Dawn had a nurturing and loving nature about her; she possessed a never ending compassion for the young and the elderly.

Dawn enjoyed playing bingo and growing flowers; her porch was always enhanced by beautiful flowers.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her loving daughters, Anne DiSalvo Koke of N.Y., and Sara DiSalvo of Mass.; brothers, Daniel Aquilino and Kenneth Aquilino; and sisters, Melissa Smith and Paige Yeager.

Visitation 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. Interment will follow in Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the on line register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2019
