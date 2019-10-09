|
Pawcatuck - Dean Jude Pica, 54, of Pawcatuck entered eternal life Oct. 7, 2019. He was born March 21, 1965, in New London the son of Louis "Lou" and Nadine (Olsen) Pica.
Was currently employed at Electric Boat in the design department.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, in St Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford. Interment to follow, in St. Mary's Cemetery.
A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019