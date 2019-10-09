Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul Church
170 Rope Ferry Rd
Waterford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Pica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Jude Pica


1965 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dean Jude Pica Obituary
Pawcatuck - Dean Jude Pica, 54, of Pawcatuck entered eternal life Oct. 7, 2019. He was born March 21, 1965, in New London the son of Louis "Lou" and Nadine (Olsen) Pica.

Was currently employed at Electric Boat in the design department.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, in St Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford. Interment to follow, in St. Mary's Cemetery.

A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.