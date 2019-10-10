Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul Church
170 Rope Ferry Rd
Waterford, CT
Dean Jude Pica


1965 - 2019
Dean Jude Pica Obituary
Pawcatuck - Dean Jude Pica, 54, of Pawcatuck entered eternal life Oct. 7, 2019. He was born March 21, 1965, in New London the son of Louis "Lou" and Nadine (Olsen) Pica.

Dean attended local schools, graduated from Waterford High School class of 1983 where he participated in football and baseball. He later graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University, and went to work for Electric Boat. He was currently in the design department as a specialist senior designer.

Beside his parent's, he is survived by his two loving son's, Anthony Jude and Brandon Jude Pica; his former wife, Susan (Stroud) Pica; his sister Denise and husband George Zingus; and nephew Nikolas Zingus.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Guest are invited to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, in St Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford. Interment will follow, in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations in his memory to , 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2019
