Debora A. "Debi" (Audoin) Knowles

Debora A. "Debi" (Audoin) Knowles Obituary
Uncasville - Debora "Debi" A. (Audoin) Knowles, 64, of Uncasville, beloved wife of Thomas A. Knowles, passed away March 3, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with the funeral service immediately following at Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Debi's memory may be made to the . Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020
