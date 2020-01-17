Home

DEBORAH ANN DEWOLF

DEBORAH ANN DEWOLF In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of DEBORAH ANN DEWOLF Nov. 20, 1969 - Jan. 17, 2019 You left us without warning. Not even a good-bye. And we can't seem to stop asking the question "why?" We didn't see this coming, it hit us by surprise. And when you left for Heaven, A small part of me died. Your smile could brighten anyone's day, No matter what they were going through. And everyday for the rest of our lives, we'll be missing you! Love And Miss You Forever, Artie, Kenny, Mom, Barbara, Kevin, Kyle & Brandon
Published in The Day on Jan. 17, 2020
