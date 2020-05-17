Groton - Deborah Ann Watterson-Lyon, 53, of Groton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in New London Jan. 11, 1967, the daughter of Betty Jean Paul Watterson of Waterford and the late Joseph J. Watterson. Deborah was the wife of Malcolm J. Lyon, of Groton.



A private graveside service will be held in Saint Mary's Cemetery, New London. Byles Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of The Day.



