Deborah Ann "Debbie or Deb" Watterson-Lyon
1967 - 2020
Groton - Deborah "Debbie" or "Deb" Ann Watterson-Lyon passed away surrounded by her loving family May 15, 2020. Debbie married Malcolm "Mack" Lyon Sept. 18, 1993. She attended St. Mary's Grammar School in New London, and spent her freshman year of high school at New London High School. When her family moved to Waterford, she spent her remaining high school years at Waterford High School. Full of smarts and common sense, she became a bookkeeper and worked for O'Brien Shafner law firm. She was an essential figure as a bookkeeper at M.H. Lyon Backhoe Service and Lyon Bros, LLC of Groton for 20 years. She was a caregiver for her aunt Vera. She also worked at many restaurants and made many lifelong friends.

In her true spirit, Deb fought a courageous battle with cancer with dignity and grace. Cancer never dimmed her spirit and she continued to fight the disease to spend precious time with her family and see her daughters grow. She stayed strong to keep her family strong, and cancer could not overcome her determination. Her perseverance to beat this disease will be remembered by those that knew and loved her. Her infectious laugh and positive nature lifted the spirits of those around her; and her loved ones will endeavor to continue with her positivity. Her kindness, grace and witty personality will be remembered by all and will endure in the smiles of her daughters.

Along with her husband, Debbie is survived by the lights of her soul, her daughters, Mackenzie Elizabeth a 2020 graduate of Boston College where she was a four-year fencer, and Sydney Grace, a multi-sport participant and a freshman at Fitch High School. The highlight of Deb's life was to watch her daughters' sporting events. She is also survived by her mother, Betty-Jean Watterson; and her sister, Kerry (John) Vacca. The other love of her life, her dog Shelby "Shelbus," survives her as well. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph "Jeff;" and her sister, Kristy.

Her family would like to recognize her dear friends, Robin Perkins, Lori Venditti, Kelly Morales and Carol Webster, as well as countless others too numerous to mention. Her family would like to thank Dr. Newton and the nurses at Smilow Cancer Center for the care they provided to Deb as she fought this disease. There are also the members of the SBB softball team that brought her many laughs and unforgettable memories.

In light of the current pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Saint Mary's Cemetery, New London. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please kindly send donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or a condolence note with the family.

Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Our Hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and Prayers are with you all.
Annie M. Paul
Family
May 23, 2020
I love you debbie. We have such great memories. RIP my beautiful friend.
Marci Crocco
Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Lorrie (Paul) Jenkins
Family
