Groton Long Point - Deborah Anne Pitt Abad RN, 58, of Groton Long Point and Warren Vt., passed into the "eternal bliss of the snowy mountains in Heaven" Jan. 17, 2020. Born in Hartford to Betsey and Walter Pitt, grew up in Glastonbury, eldest of six children. She delivered the Courant, life guarded at Orchard Hill and GLP, swam for GHS, and enjoyed young life as one of the many "active children" on Littel Acres Road.
She received an RN from Quinnipiac College and started her vocation at L+M Hospital, then the Navy Base nursery, Stonington Institute Rehab, and Westerly Hospital. While on L&D she was one of the first Board Certified Lactation Consultants in Westerly. After her diagnosis she moved on to endoscopy, surgical and chemotherapy nursing in same day surgery. She retired after 35 years from Westerly Hospital, having either delivered or cared for most residents in town.
Nature was her religion. A backyard ornithologist with a buffet of bird feeders and a keen ability to spot sleeping owls in trees at high-speed while traveling to Vermont. Blueberry Lake and Alpine Village were her slice of heaven. She was a member of the Mad River Glen co-op and loved skiing down the Periwinkle trail taking her own sweet time. Deb could identify the different types of snow: Snowman snow, Sparkle snow, Floating Flake snow, and her favorite, Snow Angel Snow.
You would often find her swimming, fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and even snowshoeing across Blueberry Lake at times aggravating the tail slapping beavers.
Her love of the Green Mountains was paralleled by her affinity for the beach; Venetian Beach at Groton Long Point specifically. Whether tanning and catching up on the endless flow of 'stories," or floating on the top few inches of warm water "like a Bamma and Poppa did", she always wore a smile of contentment and gratitude knowing full well that if you're lucky enough to live by the water; you are lucky enough. If you find sea glass, jingle shells, or heart-shaped rocks, it's because she put them there for you to find together. SMILE.
"You got your nice shades on, and the worst days are gone. So now the band plays on, you got one life, BLAZE ON!"
Our Deborah Dumplin Darlin is survived by her mother Betsey Pitt of Glastonbury; George Abad , 30 years a husband of Groton Long Point; four children, Aurora Abad, Violet Abad, Aristotle Abad and Titus Abad; sisters, Sarah Pitt and spouse Carlos Del Cristo, Jennifer Pitt, Cindy and Phil Black, Betsey Pitt and spouse James Quinnlan; brother William Pitt Esq.; and 13 nieces and nephews, Brandon, Cameron, Pearson, Callie, Tessa, Colgan, Croix, Kiefer, Dexter, Jameson , Hudson, Helen, and Parsons.
Celebration of Life to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, in the Clark Room at Groton Long Point Casino Bldg., 50 Beach Rd., Groton. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Mad River @www.friendsofthemadriver.org/
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020