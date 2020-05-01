New London - Deborah Ellen Benoit, 71, of New London died April 23, 2020. Deb was born March 29, 1949, in New London, the second daughter of the late Ben and Ceil Benoit. She graduated from St. Bernard High School in New London and went on to receive her undergraduate from Fairleigh Dickenson University, and a master's degree in Acting from the University of Connecticut.
She will be forever missed by her family and all the many friends that loved her. To know Deb was to know her gentle, kind and peaceful spirit. Her life was full of music and art, and she shared her loves of both with everyone around her throughout her life. She could often be found singing and playing her guitar in New London, and especially loved singing with children at local events. She believed in the power of music to lift people up.
Deb was a true champion of the City of New London; she was happiest walking on the pier when the tall ships would be at port, visiting the exhibits at the Hygienic, enjoying the Coast Guard concerts, and supporting all the local businesses and restaurants, especially Scott's in the warmer months.
For many years she loved working at Sullivan Printing Company with her family. She was also a beloved substitute teacher and was always ready to inspire the students that needed some extra attention, with her magical smile and expressions of wonder and delight at the simplest things.
While she was raised Roman Catholic and loved her memories of attending both St. Mary's and St. Bernard's schools, she devoted much of her spiritual life to the practice of Nichiren Buddhism and Soka Gakkai International (SGI). She was attracted to the inherent and boundless potential of the Buddha nature, and committed to the belief that each day offers an opportunity for growth. The practice of Buddhism was a natural fit for her courageous and compassionate heart. She believed this practice could transform suffering and create communities of peace.
She is survived by her children, Erin Powers Lambert and Jeff Lambert of West Tisbury, Mass., Collin and Clare Powers and Liam and Kirstin Powers of New London; in addition to her eight grandchildren, Cole, Desmond, Gus, Harriet, Nora, Frances, Rourk, and Rowan; and her beloved siblings, Cynthia Johnston, Bruce Benoit, Marc Benoit and Jeffrey Benoit.
For those who wish to make memorial donations, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Parochial School, 17 Squire St., New London CT 06320.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements. A celebration of her life will be planned at a time in the future.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2020.