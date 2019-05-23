Niantic - Deborah Jean Caldwell, 68, of Niantic and formerly of Ledyard passed away peacefully May 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Deborah was born June 27, 1950, in New London, the daughter of the late Denis and Mildred (Morris) Leahy. A 1968 graduate of Old Lyme High, she attended UCONN at Avery Point. A loving wife and devoted mother, she enjoyed sewing and decorating and spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, William Caldwell and their loving children, Chris Caldwell and Katie Caldwell. She also leaves four grandchildren who were the joy of her life.



The funeral and burial were held privately and under the care of the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.



Memorial contributions may be made to MSA Coalition www.multiplesytematrophy.org



Published in The Day on May 23, 2019