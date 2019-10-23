|
|
Chevy Chase, Md. - Deborah Joan (Stern) Barr, 83, died in her Chevy Chase Maryland home Monday, Oct. 21, from complications related to cancer.
Primarily raised in Norwich," Debbie" was a proud 1954 graduate of the Norwich Free Academy and Brandeis University class of 1958. She received her Master's in Education from American University and was a dedicated English teacher, having taught until the age of 75 at the Lab School of Washington, and previously at the Psychiatric Institute, Georgetown Day School, among others. Beloved by her students for her commitment and enthusiasm, she particularly enjoyed teaching Shakespeare.
Her family and friends will remember her for her sense of humor, her love of the water and sailing, opening her home to friends far and wide, being a social and outgoing person, offering wise counsel and building a loving, nurturing family.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen Barr (Andrew Engel), Michael Barr (Hannah Smotrich), and Lisa Barr (Ashley Stringer); and seven grandchildren, Sarah, Avital, David, Dani, Sophie, Etai, and Matt. She also leaves her brother, Gabriel Stern (Kathleen McFadden) of Gales Ferry; and her sister Judith Bartelstone (Howard) of Scottsdale Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Deborah was predeceased by her loving husband David; and her devoted parents, Phyllis Stern and Herbert Stern.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019