1/
Deborah "Deb" (McElaney) Marrotti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maine - Deborah "Deb" McElaney Marrotti of Maine, formerly of East Lyme. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our daughter Deb, Nov. 24, 2020. She passed surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her parents, Charles and Carol McElaney of Niantic; her three children, Jayson, Brittany and Ryan; her brother Dr. Charles McElaney and his wife Pamela; her nephew Charles McElaney III; and niece Katerina McElaney.

"I prayed that God would take me home. Now I sit with Him, finally at peace and free of pain. We will be together again. Until then, I will hold you close in my heart."

Services will be private due to the COVID-19 virus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home
580 Main St
Springvale, ME 04083
(207) 324-4104
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved