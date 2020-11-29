Maine - Deborah "Deb" McElaney Marrotti of Maine, formerly of East Lyme. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our daughter Deb, Nov. 24, 2020. She passed surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with cancer.



She is survived by her parents, Charles and Carol McElaney of Niantic; her three children, Jayson, Brittany and Ryan; her brother Dr. Charles McElaney and his wife Pamela; her nephew Charles McElaney III; and niece Katerina McElaney.



"I prayed that God would take me home. Now I sit with Him, finally at peace and free of pain. We will be together again. Until then, I will hold you close in my heart."



Services will be private due to the COVID-19 virus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store