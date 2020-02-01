|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Debra (Debbie) Ann Manzi Aug. 29, 1955 - Feb. 1, 2019 A Loving wife, mother, grandma & friend. Today marks one year since you were taken from us much too soon. The time that has passed has not eased the pain and emptiness we feel here without you. Your beautiful smile & spirit contuse to live through the lives of all of those who knew you. We continue to take comfort in knowing you are in Heave with your parents, sister & beloved son. Our hearts continue to ache & forever will without you here. The cancer that took you never broke your spirit, you fought till the end. It is with that courage that we continue to live each day honoring you. Forever and always in our hearts, Don, Amber & Steve
Published in The Day on Feb. 1, 2020