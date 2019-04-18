Home

Debra Ellen Kemmett


1956 - 2019
Debra Ellen Kemmett Obituary
Colchester - Debra Ellen Kemmett, 62, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born June 4, 1956, in Derby, she was the daughter of Helen (Zimolag) Greco and the late John Greco.

The family will receive guests from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester, CT. Burial will follow in the New St. Andrew Cemetery.

www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 18, 2019
