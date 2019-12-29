Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Debra Kwasniewski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kwasniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra J. "Deb" Kwasniewski


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra J. "Deb" Kwasniewski Obituary
Quaker Hill - Debra "Deb" J. Kwasniewski, 61, of Quaker Hill died Friday Dec. 20, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Debra was born Feb. 26, 1958, in Attleboro, Mass. to Alan Cottrell and Janet Higgins Cottrell. Deb married Matthew Kwasniewski; he survives her.

A graduate from Attleboro High School, she worked as a dog groomer. She enjoyed the beach and creating arts and crafts. She had a fondness for lizards, dogs and cats. She loved people and loved life.

Besides her devoted husband Matthew, she is survived by sons, Joseph Grant IV and Donnavin Barker; daughter Mattel Cook; brother Mark Cottrell; sisters: Cheryl Patzer, Susan Jenks and Penny Kingston: and sister-in-law Helen Kwasniewski; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Private services were held at the Byles Memorial Home. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -