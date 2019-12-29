|
Quaker Hill - Debra "Deb" J. Kwasniewski, 61, of Quaker Hill died Friday Dec. 20, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Debra was born Feb. 26, 1958, in Attleboro, Mass. to Alan Cottrell and Janet Higgins Cottrell. Deb married Matthew Kwasniewski; he survives her.
A graduate from Attleboro High School, she worked as a dog groomer. She enjoyed the beach and creating arts and crafts. She had a fondness for lizards, dogs and cats. She loved people and loved life.
Besides her devoted husband Matthew, she is survived by sons, Joseph Grant IV and Donnavin Barker; daughter Mattel Cook; brother Mark Cottrell; sisters: Cheryl Patzer, Susan Jenks and Penny Kingston: and sister-in-law Helen Kwasniewski; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private services were held at the Byles Memorial Home. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019