Noank - Decideria "Daisy" M. (Tobar) Jennerwein, 93, of Noank, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late John T. Jennerwein. Born April 4, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gregoria (Cesnerios) Tobar. Daisy lived in Noank for 10 years, previously residing in North Stonington.
She is survived by her four children, Nancy M. Jennerwein, Thomas P. Jennerwein, James T. Jennerwein and Heidi Lynn Henson; ten grandchildren, Shawn and Christopher Jennerwein, Heather Grisanti, Shelley Warrender, Christopher and Elizabeth Jennerwein, Jessica Artiaco, Amberly and Montana Suscella and Wyatt Henson; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, John W. Jennerwein; and sister Cora Camp of Jonesboro, Ga.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, followed by a service at 7 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Decideria's family encourages those attending services to wear bright colored attire in memory of her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Catholic Charities of Norwich Diocese.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020