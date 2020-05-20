Quaker Hill - Delbert D. Jones, 93, EMCM, USCG (Ret.) of Waterford, passed away May 17, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. Delbert was born May 13, 1927, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Edward O. and Mamie Dorsey Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Josephine Colagioia Jones of Waterford; several nieces, and nephews; as well as close friends, Joe and Diane Bonner of Uncasville.
Delbert was very proud of his service to his country. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in 1974. Delbert survived the great magnitude earthquake in Alaska in 1964 while stationed at the USCG Long Range Aide to Navigation (LORAN) Station in Sitkinak. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and survived cancer.
Delbert was a long-time resident of Waterford and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill. Although he never returned to West Virginia to live, a part of West Virginia lived on in him. He easily befriended strangers and loved to tell stories intermixed with lyrics from old country songs. From spring until fall, he could be found tending his garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He was a master grower of tomatoes and cucumbers, dedicated to his craft, his wife, and his family and friends.
A private burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Uncasville. His family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers who provided Delbert with medical and emotional support in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charitable organization supporting veterans and/or military families.
Published in The Day on May 20, 2020.