Delbert D. Jones
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quaker Hill - Delbert D. Jones, 93, EMCM, USCG (Ret.) of Waterford, passed away May 17, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. Delbert was born May 13, 1927, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Edward O. and Mamie Dorsey Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Josephine Colagioia Jones of Waterford; several nieces, and nephews; as well as close friends, Joe and Diane Bonner of Uncasville.

Delbert was very proud of his service to his country. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in 1974. Delbert survived the great magnitude earthquake in Alaska in 1964 while stationed at the USCG Long Range Aide to Navigation (LORAN) Station in Sitkinak. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and survived cancer.

Delbert was a long-time resident of Waterford and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill. Although he never returned to West Virginia to live, a part of West Virginia lived on in him. He easily befriended strangers and loved to tell stories intermixed with lyrics from old country songs. From spring until fall, he could be found tending his garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He was a master grower of tomatoes and cucumbers, dedicated to his craft, his wife, and his family and friends.

A private burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Uncasville. His family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers who provided Delbert with medical and emotional support in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charitable organization supporting veterans and/or military families.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Delbert. He was always special to us and we loved our visits to your home. We love you Josephine and our prayers are with you.
Melinda and Steve Fisher
Friend
May 19, 2020
Delbert was always a very special family member and I will miss him. I cherished time together with he and Josephine. My love and blessings to you.
Macel Wright
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved