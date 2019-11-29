|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of Jean Traficonda 8/29/36 - 11/29/18 1st Anniversary God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put His arms around you And whispered "Come to me" With tearful eyes we watched you As you slowly slipped away And though we love you dearly WE couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating Your tired hands put to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Deeply Missed and Loved By, Missy, Scott, Tyler and The Enter Family
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2019