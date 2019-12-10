|
|
Waterford - Delphinea L. Blackburn, 89, beloved wife of Samuel H. Blackburn of Waterford passed Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbia, S.C., to the late Thomas and Hattie (LaSaine) Warren. She was the youngest of 12 children. To pursue her passion in music, she moved to New York City where she received formal voice training and began her singing career at a New York radio station. She later traveled to New London where she met and married the love of her life and from this union came six children. She received an assocaites degree in Criminal Justice.
She worked for the Department of Corrections for 21 years and retired as a Correctional Treatment Officer working in the Mental Health Unit in 1998. Mrs. Blackburn ministered to the women at the prison daily and was called "Mother" because she treated them all with love, compassion, and respect.
Mother Blackburn gave her life to Christ at a young age. She joined Shiloh Baptist Church and became active in many ministries. Her passion for singing led her to joining the Gospel Choir where she led the congregation in singing praises to the Lord. She was also a member of the NAACP and NCNW, Inc.
Mother Blackburn leaves to cherish her memory children, Edwina Smallwood (Frank) of Newark, N.J., Craig Blackburn of Waterford, Charles Blackburn of New York City, N.Y., Annita Harris (James) of Auburndale, Fla., Madeline Thomas of New London, and Kevin Blackburn (Lisa) of Waterford; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Palmetto Cemetery in Columbia, SC.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 10, 2019