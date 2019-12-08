Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Delphinea Blackburn
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1 Garvin Street
New London, IL
Delphinea W. Blackburn

Delphinea W. Blackburn Obituary
Waterford - Delphinea W. Blackburn, 89, of Waterford, entered eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbia, S.C. to the late Thomas and Hattie (Lasaine) Warren. A Celebration of Life for her will held at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Pallmatto Cemetery in Columbia, S. C.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019
