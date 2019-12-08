|
Waterford - Delphinea W. Blackburn, 89, of Waterford, entered eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbia, S.C. to the late Thomas and Hattie (Lasaine) Warren. A Celebration of Life for her will held at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Pallmatto Cemetery in Columbia, S. C.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019