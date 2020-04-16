|
New London - Demetrios "Jim" Louziotis Sr., 92, of New London died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bayview in Waterford. Demetrios was born May 23, 1927, in New London to Diamantis and Anthromahe Konstantopoulos Louziotis. He married the former Mary Melligon over 60 years ago, who survives him.
A graduate of Bulkeley High School, attended Northeastern University, and served in the U.S. Army.
Private services were held. For more about Jim, to sign the online register and donation information visit www.byles.com.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2020