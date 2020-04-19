|
New London - Demetrios "Jim" Louziotis Sr., 92 of New London died early Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bayview Nursing Home in Waterford. Demetrios was born May 23, 1927, in New London to Diamantis and Anthromahe Konstantopoulos Louziotis. He married the former Mary Melligon over 60 years ago, who survives him.
Jim dedicated his life to his family, church, country and community. A proud American of Greek descent, as he would say, these priorities were partly driven by his being born just prior to the Great Depression to immigrant parents who were always grateful for the opportunities their new country provided. It also helped form his entrepreneurial spirit that followed him in all endeavors.
A graduate of Bulkeley School, where he was a multi-sport athlete, he formed relationships that stayed with him throughout life, always enjoying the annual gathering of the "Bulkeley Boys." He also attended Northeastern University, and served in the U.S. Army towards the end of World War II. He achieved the rank of sergeant while supporting senior members of the Allied Control Council. After his honorable discharge, he completed a business degree at Northeastern University, where he played football until joining a local semi-pro team.
Upon graduation, he returned to New London and began his entrepreneurial journey. He was involved in several restaurants, most notably The Meadows, and began a life-long involvement in real estate. He also began his community service, being appointed to the New London Redevelopment Agency. He served in various volunteer roles for many years, including the Charter Revision Committee.
Jim also became active in politics, feeling it was his civic duty to participate in the democratic process. He never pursued elected office but was honored to cast one of Connecticut's electoral votes in 1972, be appointed by Governor Meskill as an original member of Commission on Special Revenue and by Governor Weicker as the first fulltime Commissioner of Special Revenue.
Throughout the years, Jim also was actively involved with his church, St. Sophia, in various capacities and related organizations like AHEPA, where he was named the 1979 Hellene of the Year by the Yankee District chapter. After retirement, Jim became involved with Paideia, which in Ancient Greek times was the idea that successful citizens would pursue intellectual, moral and physical excellence. The U.S. organization is dedicated to bringing Hellenic Studies to universities. Jim helped raise money for and helped build the first Greek Orthodox Church and Hellenic Studies Center on a state university, which is located at UConn.
Jim was a life-long fan of the New York Football Giants and the New York Yankees. Jim enjoyed to golf and fish. However, Gramps most favored leisure activities were his granddaughter's dance performances and his grandson's sporting events.
Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his son Demetrios Louziotis Jr. and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Sophia and Matthew; and brother John Louziotis.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Louziotis and sister Evelyn Louziotis.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, a private service was held with interment in Jordan Cemetery. Donations can be made in Jim's honor to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street, New London, CT. 06320.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020