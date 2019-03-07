|
Norwich - Denise A. Bassetti, 66, formerly of Summit Street, Norwich, passed away March 4, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.
She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in New Haven, the daughter of the late John and Joan ( Maleski) Bassetti.
Denise was employed for 20 years as a sales associate for Comcast.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristina (Michael) Clark, and Tracy (Doug) Driggers; two brothers, Gregg and Kevin Bassetti; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Jaxson Driggres.
A lover of all things outdoors, especially the beaches, she was a great chef, an animal lover and a wonderful crafter.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5- 7 p.m. Friday (Mar. 8th) at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019