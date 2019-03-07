Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Bassetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise A. Bassetti


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denise A. Bassetti Obituary
Norwich - Denise A. Bassetti, 66, formerly of Summit Street, Norwich, passed away March 4, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in New Haven, the daughter of the late John and Joan ( Maleski) Bassetti.

Denise was employed for 20 years as a sales associate for Comcast.

Survivors include two daughters, Kristina (Michael) Clark, and Tracy (Doug) Driggers; two brothers, Gregg and Kevin Bassetti; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Jaxson Driggres.

A lover of all things outdoors, especially the beaches, she was a great chef, an animal lover and a wonderful crafter.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5- 7 p.m. Friday (Mar. 8th) at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Denise's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now