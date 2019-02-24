|
New London - Denise A. Booth, 65, of New London passed away Saturday, Febr. 16, 2019, at L & M Hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1953, in New London, the daughter of Calvin and Nellie (Speedwell) Booth.
Denise worked in the painting/cleaning department for Electric Boat for several years.
She is survived by her fiancé, Irving Yard, of New London; five sisters; seven brothers; a host of nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Inez Yard.
Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial is private. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019