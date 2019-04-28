Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Bruce


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denise Bruce Obituary
New London - Denise A. Bruce, 57, of New London, passed away unexpectedly April 24, 2019, at her home.

Denise was born May 16, 1961, in New London.

Denise is survived by her sons, Damon DeWolfe of Quaker Hill and Matthew Bruce of New London; sisters, Tammy DeWolfe and Lori Vopicka Williams, as well as eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth Rice Vopicka and John Vopicka III.

Please contact Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London, (860) 443-8355, for information regarding Denise's Celebration of Life.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now