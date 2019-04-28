|
New London - Denise A. Bruce, 57, of New London, passed away unexpectedly April 24, 2019, at her home.
Denise was born May 16, 1961, in New London.
Denise is survived by her sons, Damon DeWolfe of Quaker Hill and Matthew Bruce of New London; sisters, Tammy DeWolfe and Lori Vopicka Williams, as well as eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth Rice Vopicka and John Vopicka III.
Please contact Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London, (860) 443-8355, for information regarding Denise's Celebration of Life.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019