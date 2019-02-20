New London - Denise Gail Cox (Marcille) passed away unexpectedly Feb. 17, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.



Denise is survived by her adoring husband Jeff; her children, Ashley, Jeffrey and Matthew; her sisters, Susan, Andrea and husband Nick, and Barbra-Jean; brother, Frank and his wife Sunshine; as well as many loved cousins. Her mother, Karla Marcille, resides in New London, and she is predeceased by her father, Frank (Skip) Marcille, Jr. She leaves behind nieces and nephews; Zachary, Frankie Ann, Billy, Addie, Sophie, Nolan, Alex, Chelsey and Shannon; and two special aunts, Gail Long and Pat Greenleaf.



Denise was born in New London, June 28, 1966, and was a proud graduate of New London High School Class of 1984. She was a Whaler, green and gold through and through. After high school, she became a medical assistant and found her true calling in life, caring for others. On May 17, 1991, she married Jeff Cox, the love of her life, at the Coast Guard Academy Chapel. Jeff's career in the Coast Guard and with General Electric took the family to: Washington, D.C., where they welcomed Ashley, N.C. where they welcomed Jeffrey, Ky. where they welcomed Matthew, Mass., Texas, Conn., and finally, Ohio.



Denise received her degree in nursing in 2005, from Berkshire Community College. She spent most of her career in rehabilitation and assisted living facilities caring for elderly patients with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Her dedication to nursing earned her many accolades, including 2012 Employee of the Year and the 2014 Connecticut Florence Nightingale Award for demonstrated excellence in nursing. She was a truly gifted nurse who brought joy and laughter to all; whether it was giving a stuffed hamster to her patient Bill for company, sneaking jelly donuts to Millie, or bringing a bus full of her patients to see her son's school musical.



Denise was a devoted mother and social butterfly, who learned how to work a room from her father and Uncle Danny Long. With each new home she welcomed, she embraced her new surroundings and neighbors, making lasting friendships; whether it was while snow shoeing with her best friend Heidi Sanford, or knitting, hiking, bike riding, or pool parties with her great friends in Houston, Texas or Dalton, Mass.



Visiting hours will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave in New London, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 at St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Ave in New London, CT. An additional Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Holy Angels in Bainbridge, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the James A. Greenleaf Scholarship Fund at www.jamesgreenleaf.org or at or to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.